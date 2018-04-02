Winter Weather Advisory: Messy MondaySchool ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar | Traffic  
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Even though it’s spring, wintry weather is causing a mess on the New Jersey roadways on Monday morning.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes on I-295 southbound approaching Bordentown.

Icy conditions have caused over 20 accidents on New Jersey Turnpike northbound approaching Exit 6/Bordentown.

In Springfield Township, Burlington County, a tractor-trailer overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound lanes.

All northbound lanes are currently closed.

There are no word on any injuries.

Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate routes.

