SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Even though it’s spring, wintry weather is causing a mess on the New Jersey roadways on Monday morning.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes on I-295 southbound approaching Bordentown.

I-295 Southbound approaching Bordentown ALL LANES BLOCKED with a multi-vehicle crash pic.twitter.com/wQzhHaBzTK — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) April 2, 2018

Icy conditions have caused over 20 accidents on New Jersey Turnpike northbound approaching Exit 6/Bordentown.

NJ Turnpike Northbound approaching Exit 6/Bordentown ALL LANES BLOCKED with over 20 accidents and extremely icy conditions — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) April 2, 2018

In Springfield Township, Burlington County, a tractor-trailer overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound lanes.

All northbound lanes are currently closed.

There are no word on any injuries.

Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate routes.