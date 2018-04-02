PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Villanova University’s standout guard Jalen Brunson is not just the Associated Press’ College Player of the Year, he’s a handshake extraordinaire.

Brunson leader on the Wildcats and he has a different handshake for every single player. It is something special he shares with his teammates and he brings them all together as a team.

“We do something special with everyone, just trying to show everyone how together we are,” Brunson said.

“He is just that kind of guy , remember everything, cares about everybody,” Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree said about Brunson.

The Wildcats look to add their second title in three years and it could all come down to the ball being in one of their hands.