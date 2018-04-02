PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Meek Mill’s judge has denied his lawyer’s requests to have him released on bail.

Judge Genece Brinkley said the court found Mill “in technical violation of his probation for the fifth time, and as result, revoked his probation and sentenced him to a term of 2 to 4 years state incarceration.”

Exclusive: Meek Mill’s Mother ‘Hopeful’ Son Will Get Out Of Jail Soon

Brinkley has been the subject of harsh criticism from Mill’s attorneys, who have asked her to recuse herself from the case. Mill’s legal team alleges that Brinkley “exceeded the judicial role by sometimes essentially acting as a prosecutor and, at other times, taking an unusual interest in, and trying to inject herself into, [Meek Mill’s] personal and professional life.”

“This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta,” Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement on Monday.

Pennsylvania Governor Supports Meek Mill’s Release From Prison

Last month, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced he supports Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s position of being unopposed to Mill’s release while he appeals a probation violation sentence.

Mill’s legal team have already filed petitions to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in an attempt to secure his release.

Mill has been behind bars since November.