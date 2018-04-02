Winter Weather Advisory: Weather BlogSchool ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar   
By Stephanie Ballesteros
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sylvester Stallone has officially jumped back into the ring as filming for “Creed II” begins.

Stallone took to Instagram Monday morning to share the exciting moment.

“The actors and production team has been waiting a long Time for this film to start, so ladies and gentlemen get ready to watch the fists startFLYING!” Stallone posted on Instagram.

Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa in the “Rocky” movies, will be directing and producing the “Creed” sequel.

“You know the old cliché that it “seems like yesterday and “but it does and it’s a very exciting moment to be here,” said Stallone. “What’s interesting is that 42 years ago we had a motorhome, but I think it was in the back of a van, so progress is being made.”

The movie which is filming in Philadelphia is also looking for extras.

Shooting for the film is expected to run through the end of May.

 

