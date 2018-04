PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a racial epithet was keyed into a car over the weekend.

Police say it happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday in the 3200 block of Memphis Street.

The 33-year-old female victim tells police that there were numerous key scratches on her brown Kia Optima, along with a racial epithet in large writing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.