PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Businesses around Villanova’s campus are in full preparation mode ahead of the team’s second NCAA championship game appearance in three years.

“It’s the calm before the storm,” said Jason Johnson, owner of Gullifty’s restaurant. “Since they won Saturday night, within five minutes we were totally booked out for any dinner reservations and at this point it’s just first come first serve for the bar area.”

Johnson expects hundreds of excited fans to pack the popular restaurant to capacity.

“When they go through the tournament like this, it’s a huge huge help for actual business revenue,” he said.

Johnson says he sent an email blast to all employees, calling for all hands on deck.

“We have everybody on. we’re staffed up as if it’s the busiest day we can be staffed up,” he added.

The excitement is bubbling at Lovecchio’s Pizza too, where they rolled out their Villanova-themed pies.

“We are expecting a lot busier than regular Mondays because of the Villanova game tonight,” said owner Neil Desai.

The Villy Villy pride isn’t just showing up on pizzas. Wildcats banners line Lancaster Avenue.

That’s where Daryle Hanlon, manager of Louella, says blue and white jewelry and clothing are flying off racks at the Bryn Mawr boutique.

“It’s been thrilling. Everyone around here has been so excited,” Hanlon said.