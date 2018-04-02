NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the first day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.

Large snowflakes fell on Cosby as he walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Monday.

The 80-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University athletics administrator at his home in 2004.

The judge last June declared a mistrial after more than 52 hours of jury deliberations over six days.

One juror said the panel was split 10-2 in favor of conviction, while another said the group was more evenly divided.

