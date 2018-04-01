PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The calendar may say April, but Mother Nature does not agree. We are tracking a late-season snow on the way. This won’t be the first snow we’ve ever seen in April. In fact, our largest spring snowstorm occurred during the month of April (back in 1915).

A winter weather advisory has been issued for this spring snow event and goes into effect at midnight tonight through 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. It includes portions of South Jersey, northern Delaware, and Southeast Pennsylvania.

This will be a very fast moving system and the key timing for when precipitation will impact us will be between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday. A lot of locations will start out with rain or a wintry mix that will then transition to a wet snow.

Accumulation will occur mainly on grassy surfaces given how warm it has been lately. A general coating to 2 inches can be expected around Philadelphia with some higher amounts north and west.

FORECAST:

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MIDNIGHT TONIGHT – 1PM MONDAY: SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA (INCLUDING PHILADELPHIA) AND PORTIONS OF SOUTH NEW JERSEY & NORTHERN DELAWARE***

THIS AFTERNOON (EASTER) – Clouds Breaking for Some Sunshine, Breezy at Times. High 61.

TONIGHT – Rain & Wintry Mix Developing, Transitioning to Wet Snow. Low 33.

TOMORROW – Snow and a Wintry Mix in the Morning, then Breaks of Sunshine. High 48.

A Quick Coating to 2″ of Snow/Slush Accumulation (Mainly Grassy Surfaces).

TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with Periods of Light Rain. High 55.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly Cloudy and Breezy with Showers and a T-Storm Likely. High 63.

THURSDAY – Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. High 49.

———————————

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON – Cloudy with a Sprinkle then Turning Mostly Sunny and Breezy. High 55.

TONIGHT – Rain Developing, Transitioning to a Wintry Mix. Low 38.

TOMORROW – Rain, a Wintry Mix and Snow in the Morning then Breaks of Sunshine. High 45.

A Coating of Wet Snow Possible.

OCEAN TEMP: 44

———————————

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON – A Sprinkle or Flurry Early then Few Flurries then Turning Sunny. High 47.

TONIGHT – Light Rain Transitioning to Snow. Low 25.

TOMORROW – Morning Snow then Chilly with Gradual Clearing. High 42.

2-4″ of Snow Accumulation Possible.