PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Easter Sunday, which means it’s time to celebrate!

South Street is hosting the 87th Annual Easter Promenade today with a parade full of family fun activities.

The free event kicks off with its traditional parade at 12:30 this afternoon.

The parade starts at the corner of Passyunk Avenue and South street and ends at Second Street.

Come in your “Sunday Best” to enter the “Best Dressed” contest.

Guests can enjoy Easter treats, live music and even get pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail.