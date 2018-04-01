Filed Under:Car Theft, Local TV, Wawa

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) —  The New Jersey State Police is asking the public for help with identifying a woman wanted for stealing a car from a Wawa in Salem County.

On Saturday, March 31, just before midnight, the suspect allegedly stole a Ford Fairmont from the parking lot of the Wawa in Pilesgrove Township.

salem car theft 1 Police Seek Help To Find Woman Wanted For Car Theft At Local Wawa

The stolen car was later recovered abandoned in Newark, Delaware. A cell phone was also stolen from the car.

Video surveillance captured the suspect leaving the Wawa.

The suspect is described as a white female, slender build, between the ages of 40 and 50.

slame car theft 3 Police Seek Help To Find Woman Wanted For Car Theft At Local Wawa

She was seen carrying a tan purse and using a large cellphone with a large black logo or sticker on the back.

If you have information, please contact the NJSP Woodstown Station at 856-769-0775. Anonymous tips are welcome.

