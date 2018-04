PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Police are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in North Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police say they responded to a call of a man being shot. When they arrived on scene, police found the shooting victim and transported him to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no reported arrests or weapons recovered.