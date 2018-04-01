PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Villanova Wildcats are on their way to the National Championship Game after a win over Kansas Saturday night. A special Easter Sunday mass at the church on the grounds of the university helped mark that victory.

Those attending Easter mass at Saint Thomas of Villanova Church celebrated the resurrection of Jesus — and their men’s basketball team’s big win over the Jayhawks in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

“You go from a very great social event, to a great spiritual event,” said Father Joseph Genito, the pastor of Saint Thomas of Villanova. “It’s a great pairing.”

For Father Genito, his Easter mass included a little something extra for the Wildcats.

“I always say special prayers for Villanova,” he said. “It’s my school. “I went here, as well as being the pastor now.”

Many of the churchgoer’s say this is an Easter service they will not soon forget.

“I think it’s pretty cool to walk around the church and see the culture around Nova after such a big win.”

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Michigan Wolverines Monday night for the National Championship.