Filed Under:Guinness World Record, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not quite bathing suit weather, but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from donning their suits and hitting the ski slopes in Russia.

Orange Snow Surprises Skiiers In Sochi, Russia

Around 1800 men and women, some in bikinis and some in swim trunks took part in an event in Sochi.

It was all in an attempt to break the world record for “Largest Swimwear Parade on Skis”

Chihuahua Reportedly Sets Record By Giving Birth To 11 Puppies

Organizers are still awaiting confirmation of their feat from Guinness World Records.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch