PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not quite bathing suit weather, but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from donning their suits and hitting the ski slopes in Russia.

Orange Snow Surprises Skiiers In Sochi, Russia

Around 1800 men and women, some in bikinis and some in swim trunks took part in an event in Sochi.

It was all in an attempt to break the world record for “Largest Swimwear Parade on Skis”

Chihuahua Reportedly Sets Record By Giving Birth To 11 Puppies

Organizers are still awaiting confirmation of their feat from Guinness World Records.