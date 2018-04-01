PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The European Space Agency says an out-of-control space station, Tiangong-1, will crash into Earth on Sunday, April 1.

On March 31, the agency released new tracking information.

It says that the Chinese space station may enter the Earth’s atmosphere around 7:25pm tonight. Experts say the spacecraft will burn up as it reenters the earth’s atmosphere.

#Tiangong1 forecast for 1 April from ESA's Space Debris Office: the reentry window has stabilised and shrunk to the period from midnight 1 April to the early morning of 2 April (UTC time)

Read more & FAQs: https://t.co/H8NDGiUUrA pic.twitter.com/OtBA2aNGNB — ESA (@esa) April 1, 2018

Debris is likely to fall from the sky, though scientists don’t know for sure where that will happen.

The nonprofit “Aerospace Corporation” says it may happen over the Pacific ocean.

The chance someone will be hit by space junk is one in a trillion.