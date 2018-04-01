Filed Under:Local TV, space station, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The European Space Agency says an out-of-control space station, Tiangong-1, will crash into Earth on Sunday, April 1.

On March 31, the agency released new tracking information.

‘Uncontrolled’ Space Station To Crash Into Earth In Early April, Experts Say

It says that the Chinese space station may enter the Earth’s atmosphere around 7:25pm tonight.  Experts say the spacecraft will burn up as it reenters the earth’s atmosphere.

Debris is likely to fall from the sky, though scientists don’t know for sure where that will happen.

International Space Station Astronauts Give Insights On Life Above Earth

The nonprofit “Aerospace Corporation” says it may happen over the Pacific ocean.

The chance someone will be hit by space junk is one in a trillion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch