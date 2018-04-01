CINNAMINSON, NJ. (CBS) — For about a hundred people, Easter started with a sunrise service that’s been a staple in South Jersey for nearly nine decades.

Many were bundled up with hats and gloves or under blankets at the 87th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, Burlington County.

Tim Concannon, Pastor of New Beginnings Community Church in Pennsauken, has been part of this service for 20 years.

“It really has a feel of celebration, and I think that’s the good news of the gospel,” Concannon said. “We’re celebrating the victory over death and the resurrection of the son of God.”

The 87th Annual Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson is set to begin at 6:30 this morning. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/u3ZsAV61WT — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) April 1, 2018

Maria Morales has been starting her Easter at Lakeview for the last 15 years. This is an interfaith service, so she says she likes that it brings people of all religious backgrounds together in prayer.

“It’s unique,” Morales said, “because all the ministers and the priests and all of them come together, and we worship together, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

Others, like Willa, are here for the first time. The interfaith aspect of the service really appeals to her.

“I’m one for that. Sometimes people segregate themselves, but I’m about interfaith,” she said. “We can learn from each other.”

Mark Wilbur, performing the music, says the story of the resurrection of Jesus, is a powerful one that is all about hope.

“There’s hope beyond the grave,” Wilbur said. “One of the songs I’m gonna do today says God has robbed the grave. God has robbed the grave. That’s the end. The grave is not the end.”