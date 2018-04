PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been by the Philadephia Police Department for making a false report of a bomb outside of Independence Hall.

Police say the man was drunk when he ran up to a park ranger saying there was a suspicious device at 6th and Chestnut.

The bomb squad rushed to the scene, but there was nothing found.