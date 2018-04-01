PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Cherry blossoms are blooming in our nation’s Capital.
According to the National Park Service, March 31 was among one of the best days to see the blossoms.
However, there’s plenty of good days left to see the famous blossoms bloom.
Every year, more than a million people flock to the city to see the blooms and participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
The festival runs through April 15.