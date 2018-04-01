PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Cherry blossoms are blooming in our nation’s Capital.

Philadelphia Cherry Blossoms Bloom In Spite Of Snow

According to the National Park Service, March 31 was among one of the best days to see the blossoms.

Nine days on, the indicator tree still holds its blossoms. No peak bloom yet despite its history of blooming a week or so in advance of the rest. Of course, it also “indicated” UVA for our bracket, so maybe we should have seen this coming. #CherryBlossomDC #OffYear #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/KAcPegZ3NA — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 31, 2018

However, there’s plenty of good days left to see the famous blossoms bloom.

Peak Bloom For Cherry Blossoms Delayed Due To Colder Temperatures

It's here!! It's here! Say it with me, all together now…PEDUNCLE ELONGATION!! No better way to celebrate the end of 29 consecutive days with high temps below 60 degrees than advancing to the fourth stage of the #BloomWatch! Just two more to go… #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/8yKwxB2Wnp — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 29, 2018

Every year, more than a million people flock to the city to see the blooms and participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival runs through April 15.