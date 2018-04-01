Filed Under:Cherry Blossom Festival, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Cherry blossoms are blooming in our nation’s Capital.

Philadelphia Cherry Blossoms Bloom In Spite Of Snow

According to the National Park Service, March 31 was among one of the best days to see the blossoms.

However, there’s plenty of good days left to see the famous blossoms bloom.

Peak Bloom For Cherry Blossoms Delayed Due To Colder Temperatures

Every year, more than a million people flock to the city to see the blooms and participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival runs through April 15.

