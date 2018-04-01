PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People gathered Saturday night for a fundraiser in Philadelphia to raise money for an Iraq and Afghanistan memorial.

The “Beef and Beer” benefit included raffles of gift baskets and an auction of various items including an autographed Jason Kkelce football.

All proceeds will go toward construction of a memorial to honor the 288 men and women from Pennsylvania killed in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001.

The memorial site will be on the Penn’s Landing waterfront, just steps away from the Korean and Vietnam war memorials.