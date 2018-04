PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old male has been hospitalized following a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened on the 300 block of North 57th Street around 8 p.m.

Officials say the male was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and is listed in stable condition.

The scene is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.