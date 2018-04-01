PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been hospitalized following a shooting on South Street on Sunday evening.
Philadelphia police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at 8th and South Streets.
Officials say the victim was transported to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition.
The scene is under investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.