PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been hospitalized following a shooting on South Street on Sunday evening.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at 8th and South Streets.

Officials say the victim was transported to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition.

The scene is under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

