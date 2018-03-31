BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the vicious attack of a young girl in Bristol Township.

Police say it appears the girl was stabbed multiple times and shot once in the head. Sources tell Eyewitness news the girl is 14 years old.

Bristol Township Police say the girl’s parents found her at home in the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue in Croydon on Friday.

She was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital in critical condition.

Her cousin, a 19-year-old male, was found on State Road in Bensalem with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transferred to Jefferson Hospital and detectives are waiting to interview him to figure out what happened.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call police.