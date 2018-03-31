PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center has partnered with the nationally recognized non-profit KultureCity to ensure an accommodating and positive experience for guests who may have sensory issues. The partnership is an effort to create an inclusive and welcoming experience for fans of the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers.

Individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD or other similar conditions are often those that experience issues with sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation.

Overstimulation and noise can be a major barrier for these individuals so KultureCity works to provide accessible experiences for fans with unique abilities.

Thanks to Kulture City, the Wells Fargo Center is now equipped with special sensory kits, including noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads for guests who may feel overwhelmed by a rambunctious environment.

The kits are available to check out at the Guest Services Station at sections 101 and 214 to allow those with sensory sensitivities to regulate at their seats and still participate in the action.

The special sensory kits are complimentary.

The Wells Fargo Center is the first arena in Pennsylvania to receive a sensory inclusive certification from KultureCity.

“Sporting events are for everyone, and we want to ensure that every guest has an enjoyable experience at Wells Fargo Center,” said John Page, President of the Wells Fargo Complex. “With the help of KultureCity and the Philadelphia 76ers, we’re proud to say that our staff is trained and prepared to support the needs of guests who may have sensory sensitivities during any event at the Wells Fargo Center.”

“It’s important for us to create an atmosphere that is welcoming and inclusive of all of our fans,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “We are pleased to work with KultureCity and our partners at Comcast Spectacor to meet the needs and provide a first class experience to those attending events in the great city of Philadelphia.”

Nearly 300 Wells Fargo Center, 76ers and Flyers event staff members have been trained by medical professionals on how to assist guests who may have sensory needs or handle a sensory overload situation.