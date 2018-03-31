HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — The arrest of a Trenton man involved in last weekend’s murder of Danny Diaz-Delgado in Hamilton Township was announced on Saturday by Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Rufus Thompson, 29, was arrested this morning at a friend’s house in Trenton. He has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, kidnapping, and weapons offenses.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division. The prosecutor’s office will be filing a motion to have Thompson detained, Prosecutor Onofri said.

Last weekend, authorities in Mercer County found the tied-up body of 20-year-old Danny Diaz-Delgado, of Trenton.

He was found face down with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face at Sixth Avenue and Assunpink Boulevard on Saturday around 2 p.m.

Police say Diaz-Delgado was shot multiple times in the torso, head, and leg.