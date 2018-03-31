PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of local families spent Saturday morning at the Reading Terminal Market for Easter activities including an egg hunt.

The Easter bunny met with excited children.

Children in attendance also had the chance to dye their own Easter eggs.

Many say this was the perfect family activity before Easter Sunday.

One child from Philadelphia explains his favorite part of the day.

“Today was a great day,” said Justin Wrzenski. “I loved the Easter egg hunt. And it was really nice of this girl giving us some Easter eggs because we only had one.”

The families we spoke to say they never miss these activities at the historic Reading Terminal Market because of how much joy they bring their children.