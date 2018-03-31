By Pat Toddy
MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — Pinball whizzes were competing for trophies, prizes and a chance to qualify for the Pennsylvania State Championship in Malvern.

Thirty-two players were going flipper-to-flipper during the PHILA Pinball Regional Finals at the Pinball Gallery.

Along with competing, Corey Hulse runs a league that’s been holding playoffs across the region and says he’s hoping to start a craze in Philadelphia.

“You’re forced to actually go to a physical location and interact with people, you can submit rankings and have an international pinball ranking,” he told KYW Newsradio.

Rick Prince was battling “Total Annihilation,” one of the hottest new machines.

“I like the design, the flow, simple rules, great music, great theme,” he said.

Prince says he ranks 675 out of 50,000 pinball players worldwide.

One of the youngest competitors, a 12-year-old Allentown boy, shared his strategy for the tournament.

“Shoot the middle and try in light modes to go with multi-ball,” he said.

He says he picked that up from his dad who was enjoying some Father and son bonding over bells and flashing lights.

