SAN ANTONIO (AP) —It’s time to determine which No. 1 seed — Kansas or Villanova — will play against Michigan for the national championship.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats, who both have won multiple national titles, have tipped off in the second national semifinal game. Michigan beat Loyola-Chicago 69-57 earlier in the Alamodome.

Villanova won its second NCAA championship only two years ago in Houston — which is only about a 200-mile drive along Interstate 10 from San Antonio. The Wildcats got their first title since 1985 when Kris Jenkins hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat North Carolina.

Kansas has won five national championships, but its last was 10 years ago. That was also the last time the Final Four was played in the Alamodome.

