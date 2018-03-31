SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Michigan is moving on to the national championship game for the first time since 2013 after ending Loyola-Chicago’s incredible run in the NCAA Tournament.

Moe Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who overcame a 10-point deficit early in the second half to beat Loyola 69-57. Charles Matthews added 17 points.

The Ramblers, the No. 11 seed in the South Region, were in their first Final Four since 1963 — the year they were national champions.

No Timetable On Embiid’s Return After Successful Surgery

Freshman center Cameron Krutwig had 17 points and Clayton Custer 15 for Loyola, which finished the season 32-6. That was a school record for wins.

The Wolverines (33-7) will play Villanova or Kansas — a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting in the other semifinal game Saturday night in the Alamodome — in the championship game Monday.

Michigan has won 14 games in a row after ending Loyola’s 14-game winning streak.