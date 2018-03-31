Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

KRISTEN DE GROOT
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – It’s Philadelphia’s other bell – the bigger, uncracked twin of the Liberty Bell. Britain bestowed the Bicentennial Bell to the city as a gift for America’s 200th birthday, but it’s been out of sight and out of mind since 2013.

Bicentennial Bell, Britain’s Gift to US, Goes Into Storage 

Now, a nonprofit group is hoping to bust the bell out of storage and put it on display just a few blocks away from its better-known relative.

The Friends of Independence National Historical Park has a new campaign to relocate the Bicentennial Bell to a garden at a popular corner in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.

The group says the project will achieve the goal that was set in 1976 – “to show the world that two great nations that started in strife and war can become great partners and allies.”

