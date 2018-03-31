Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Sixers’ coach Larry Brown traveled to San Antonio with Kansas for the Final Four.

Brown is a mentor to Kansas’ coach, Bill Self, but he is also a very good friend to Villanova’s coach, Jay Wright. Plus, he is a Villanova fan.

In regards to Saturday nights Final Four showdown between Villanova and Kansas, he is a little bit torn.

“Jay’s [been] here twice in the last three years, won more games in four years than anybody,” said Brown. “Bill won 14 championships in a row, conference championships. I’m pretty lucky to be around them both.”

Brown is proud of the coaches and happy they have made it this far.

