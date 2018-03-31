By Kim Glovas
Filed Under:Farmer's Almanac, gardening, Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the weather begins to warm many of us may be thumbing through seed catalogs planning the spring vegetable garden.

Sarah Perreault is a senior editor at the Farmer’s Almanac.

She says gardening appeals to many people, and right now, millennials are especially tuned in.

“A lot of millennials grew up learning to garden from their parents, and now, all the pesticide scares, and if you grow something yourself, then you know what went into it, and you’re growing what you’re going to eat,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

Perreault says a garden can be planted anywhere, from a windowsill box to a porch step, and herbs can be grown almost anywhere.

“If you have window sill that gets sun, you can grow herbs all year-long,” she said. “There’s nothing like cooking with fresh herbs. The bigger the pot, the more herbs you’re going to have.”

You can get the Farmer’s Almanac and it’s Garden Guide wherever books and magazines are sold.

