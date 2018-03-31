PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Free Wifi is coming to the streets of Philadelphia.

About 100 LinkPhilly kiosks will be installed later this year in Center City, University City and in some other neighborhood commercial corridors.

“The kiosks will also offer device charging for two devices,” said Matthew Fisher with the City of Philadelphia. “Free phone calls to anywhere in the US, 911 access, and a touch screen tablet.”

All with a gigabit speed wifi connection. Fisher says only pre-approved websites will be available.

“There won’t be any capability to really access anything beyond what the city and Intersection, our vendor, have put on the tablet,” he explained.

Fisher says ad revenue pays for everything and the city is guaranteed to make at least $450,000 annually.