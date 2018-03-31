PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight, single-vehicle crash near an I-95 underpass has sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that a vehicle with two passengers crashed through the guardrail and went off the ramp. The vehicle landed in the median where it proceeded to roll and eject both of the passengers.

The vehicle finally stopped at Wheatsheaf Lane just east of Richmond Street.

A man was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Philadelphia Fire-EMS.