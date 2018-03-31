PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no April Fools Joke, an unusual late-season wet snow will arrive as we head into Sunday night and Monday.

Easter morning looks just fine. We will see more clouds around during the morning with a weak disturbance moving through, but other than a stray sprinkle the weather will remain dry with sunshine breaking out by Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday night, we will be tracking another disturbance cutting by just to our south. With this system moving through overnight, we will be cold enough for a quick thump of snowfall lasting into Monday morning. Given our recent, albeit brief warm spell, most roads should remain wet rather than white. Accumulations will mainly be on grassy surfaces generally ranging from 1-3″.

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON – Seasonable with Sunshine, a Nice Day! High 58

TONIGHT – Increasing Clouds. Low 41

TOMORROW (EASTER) – Breezy with Clouds in the Morning, then Some Sunshine. High 57

MONDAY – Wet Snow in the Morning, then Some Afternoon Sunshine. High 50

TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with Periods of Rain. High 57

WEDNESDAY – Mostly Cloudy and Breezy with Showers Possible. High 58