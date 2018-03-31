ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Veterans looking for a job may want to get ready for a job fair in Atlantic City later this month, targeted specifically to them.

The date? April 19 at the offices of the Casino Control Commission on the boardwalk at Tennessee Avenue.

“It’s called ‘Bet On A Vet’ and the 8 casinos down here and the two that are looking to open up soon will be here and hiring veterans,” Chairman Jim Plousis told KYW Newsradio.

As many as 7 thousand.

Consider Hard Rock is taking over the shuttered Taj Mahal, Ocean is looking to reopen the Revel and the other 8 casinos are also looking for help. Some positions will require an

applicant to get a license, but Plousis says that’s no big deal.

“Registrations don’t take that long,” he added. “We can have them done in a couple weeks and then people would be able to work.”

Best to sign up for a spot ahead of time. You can do that here.

Bring resumes and dress prepared to be interviewed on the spot. Veterans services will also be on hand for those who need them.