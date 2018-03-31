ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A high school in Montgomery County will not be named after an alumnus who made a $25 million donation.

Abington School District Superintendent Amy Sichel said in a letter Saturday that the district had reversed its plan to name Abington Senior High School after Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Group Plans To Put Philadelphia’s Other Bell Back On Display

“I have spoken to our donor’s representatives regarding the concerns raised by a minority in the community around the change of our school name,” wrote Sichel. “The donor’s representatives conveyed that nothing should detract from our important mission and agree that the school’s name should remain as is.”

School Name Change Causing Controversy In Pennsylvania

Earlier this week school officials announced the name change was part of the donation, causing many people on social media to cry foul.

“If he wanted to help he would have just given the money and he wouldn’t have asked for his name on it,” said recent graduate Nick Cline.

The Wall Street billionaire and philanthropist said the $25 million donation will help pay for a planned $100 million renovation and expansion of the school.