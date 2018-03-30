VILLANOVA, PA (CBS) — Three hundred students boarded buses at Villanova University Friday afternoon on their way to the airport as they get set to travel to San Antonio to watch the Wildcats take on Kansas in the Final Four Saturday night.

The students making the trip to Texas were the lucky winners out of 700 lottery entries, however they did have to pay $40 for their tickets plus the cost of their flight.

The Wildcats have their work cut out for them in Kansas, but seniors Matt and Scott are feeling good.

“Think we beat Kansas in a squeaker by like two. But I mean, if we don’t win, still the final four is an amazing season, but I think we’re going to win the whole thing,” said Scott.

“I agree. If we beat Kansas, I don’t see us losing in the National Championship,” said Matt.

Nova Junior Matt feels that whoever wins this game will be the favorite moving forward.

“Kansas is awesome. Like a really good basketball team, and I think that the winner of this game is going to win the National Championship,” he said.

If Nova does advance, the students will stay for the big game on Monday.