LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting outside a Walmart in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County earlier this week.

Police identified the suspect Friday as 26-year-old Aaron Ibrahem, of Mertztown, Penssylvania.

Police say Ibrahem fired at a Pennsylvania State Police trooper outside the Walmart on Wednesday while inside his vehicle. That’s when the trooper, a four-year veteran of the force, opened fire, striking the man. Ibrahem was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it all began when the suspected shoplifter entered the Walmart at 1091 Mill Creek Road around 9 p.m. wearing a mask and wig.

The man was in the store for 15 minutes and loading up a cart when a loss prevention officer noticed him. Police say Ibrahem fit the description of someone involved in a recent theft at a Walmart in Schuylkill County in early March.

The loss prevention officer followed him around the store and contacted Pennsylvania State Police and a trooper arrived two minutes later.

Police say Ibrahem saw the trooper and attempted to leave the Walmart store. The trooper spotted him and when he told him to stop, the suspect took off running.

Police say while the suspect was running, he pulled out a gun. When he got into his vehicle, police say the suspect fired his gun, and that’s when the trooper opened fire.

Police say the suspect’s .40 glock was recovered at the scene.

The trooper has been placed on administrative duty following the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.