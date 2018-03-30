GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — Something special is happening down in Glassboro, New Jersey.

The Rowan University baseball team has raced out to a 14-1 record and the Profs are riding an 11-game winning streak. This start has turned a lot of heads across the country.

In fact, the Profs are currently ranked #1 in the nation in Division III in the latest American Baseball Coaches Association poll. Rowan is 3rd in the NCBWA/D3Baseball.com poll.

“I knew coming in that we had a pretty good team,” Rowan head coach Mike Dickson tells KYW Newsradio. “They’ve really gelled together and meshed together as one, as a family.”

The Profs really are getting contributions from players up and down the roster. They are hitting .331 as a team and the pitching staff has a 2.70 ERA.

“What’s special about this team is every night really it’s somebody else who is stepping up,” Dickson says.

At the plate, junior first baseman Anthony Harrold leads the offense with a .517 average (30 hits in 58 at bats).

“[He] has had a tremendous year,” Dickson says.

Harrold is not alone in excelling offensively.

“[Junior outfielder] Danny Shane has been a catalyst for us as a leadoff hitter, getting on base and really jump starting that offense,” Dickson says. “Dillon Mendel, our [junior] shortstop, has been hitting as well as anybody in that lineup.”

Shane checks in with a .365 average while Mendel is batting .417. Harrold, Mendel, and Shane have combined to score 50 runs in 15 games. Shane leads the squad with ten steals.

On the mound, Dickson says two ace junior right-handers are leading the way.

“When you have an Andrew DiPiazza and Dan Serreino at the top of your rotation,” he says, “they are two players that are potential draft picks this year in the upcoming [MLB] draft. They are high velocity pitchers. So they set the tone right away.”

DiPiazza is 2-0 in three starts with a 1.13 ERA. Serreino is also 2-0 in three starts with a 1.72 ERA.

In a 14-0 win over Ripon College back on March 10th, DiPiazza tied a school record with a 15-strikeout performance.

The Profs will look to stay hot on Saturday when they visit Ramapo College for a doubleheader.

