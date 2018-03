PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia that left one man in critical condition.

Officers say they responded to incident that happened at 56th and Pemberton Streets shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Police found a 26-year-old man and a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were hospitalized and the 26-year-old remains in critical condition.

There have been no arrests.