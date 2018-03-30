PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The legendary Divine Lorraine Hotel on North Broad Street is suddenly the hottest venue in Philadelphia for political fundraisers. There were four held there this month, with three of them just this week.

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke, Congressman Dwight Evans, State Senator Sharif Street, and Governor Tom Wolf all enjoyed the hospitality of Divine Lorraine owner Eric Blumenfeld.

“I’ve wanted to honor the guys who have helped make North Broad Street happen,” said Blumenfeld.

The mid-term elections proved to be a perfect opportunity. Whether for cocktails and dinner, breakfast or lunch, Blumenfeld provided not only a posh location but one that might draw donors, as much to support a candidate, as to see what he’s been up to in the historic eyesore-turned-showplace.

“Everyone who has been helping us, it’s my honor to do that,” Blumenfeld said.

Blumenfeld says the politicians’ help has been vital not just to the Divine Lorraine but to all of his North Broad projects.