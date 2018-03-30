PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nation marked the first Vietnam War Veterans Day Thursday. A focal point of Philadelphia’s ceremony was a new book on one school’s particular sacrifice.

Philadelphia’s Edison High School lost 64 alumni in the Vietnam War, more than any other school in the nation.

Local author Richard Sand is about to publish a book entitled “Edison 64.”

“These kids weren’t all drafted. Half of them went in becasue they couldn’t get a job. And as I was told, ‘Hey, I could get a paycheck and maybe get shot by the Viet Cong. Or I could not get a paycheck – it was during the Philadelphia gang wars – and get shot by the Valley gang,'” said Sand.

Former State Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille was among those given an advance copy yesterday during ceremonies at Philadelphia’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Penn’s Landing. A portion of the book’s proceeds will go to the Memorial Fund.