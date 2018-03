PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA says those traveling on the Market-Frankford Line should expect delays after a person was fatally struck by a train on Friday night.

It happened between 22nd and 30th Street Stations.

Police say a man was struck around 7:15 p.m. by a westbound Market-Frankford train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEPTA says travelers should expect delays up to 20 minutes.