PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you like watching movies? What about getting paid to watch TV shows?

Netflix is doing just that!

The streaming service says they are searching for an “Editorial Analyst” to watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content.

The candidate must be passionate about movies and TV with a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry.

Netflix says the candidate must also be proficient in Spanish.

CLICK HERE to learn more.