Filed Under:Local TV, Netflix

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you like watching movies? What about getting paid to watch TV shows?

Netflix is doing just that!

The streaming service says they are searching for an “Editorial Analyst”  to watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content.

First Case Of Super-Resistant Gonorrhea Reported

The candidate must be passionate about movies and TV with a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry.

Netflix says the candidate must also be proficient in Spanish.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch