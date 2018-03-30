COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl from Collingswood who possibly went missing with a 21-year-old man.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says 12-year-old Kayla Sparano was last seen by a friend at Collingswood High School on Wednesday during the day.

Authorities say she was also observed at the Collingswood PATCO station around 2 p.m. on Thursday and may be traveling with 21-year-old Liam Heim of Gulfport, Florida. Heim has allegedly been in contact with Kayla.

Kayla is a 5-foot-5 white girl who weighs about 125 pounds, has chin-length light brown or red hair and wears round-framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with dark colored bands around the elbow, a yellow skirt, dark colored leggings and black sneakers with a thick white tread.

Heim is described as a white man with short hair, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing across the front, with black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone that could help assist locating Kayla is asked to contact the Collingswood Police Department at 856-854-1901 ext. 104 or Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Latesha Jones at 609-422-7219.