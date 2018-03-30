Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New Jersey, philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philly man accused of burglarizing four businesses in South Jersey has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Egg Harbor Township police say Joseph Pinnel, 40, of Philadelphia was arrested on Thursday by the Abington Township and Philadelphia police departments.

Joseph Pinnel

Credit: CBS3

According to investigators, at the time of his arrest, Pinnel was in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from a business in Egg Harbor Township.

Police say Pinnel burglarized four businesses in Egg Harbor Township and others within the Delaware Valley.

In Egg Harbor Township, officers also recovered a pick-up truck and a large construction style trailer that were both reported stolen from businesses around Philadelphia, police said.

