PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Food is a big part of game day, so it’s no surprise there are certain items that can’t be left off the menu and even snacks that may bring your home team some luck.

Here are the most ordered food items during March Madness and the luckiest foods, according to Grubhub.

The most ordered foods nationwide on game days are:

bbq burger – 428% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

guacamole bacon burger – 338% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

greek bowl – 122% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

edamame dumplings – 107% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

potato wedges – 84% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

french toast – 75% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

corned beef – 73% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

turkey burger – 73% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

california bowl – 60% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

pork dumplings – 58% more popular during March Madness than rest of the winter

Luckiest foods by team:

Villanova University

chicken and shrimp teriyaki – 169% more popular on teams winning days than losing barbecue wings – 164% more popular on teams winning days than losing bacon cheeseburger sandwich – 143% more popular on teams winning days than losing mashed potatoes and gravy – 140% more popular on teams winning days than losing cuban panini – 130% more popular on teams winning days than losing barbecue pizza – 105% more popular on teams winning days than losing mango avocado roll – 99% more popular on teams winning days than losing lamb shish kebab – 98% more popular on teams winning days than losing lobster mac and cheese – 98% more popular on teams winning days than losing chicken wonton soup – 97% more popular on teams winning days than losing

Loyola Chicago

pineapple chicken – 143% more popular on teams winning days than losing chicken pot pie – 137% more popular on teams winning days than losing eel avocado roll – 132% more popular on teams winning days than losing szechuan wonton – 125% more popular on teams winning days than losing stuffed shell pasta – 119% more popular on teams winning days than losing beef nachos – 112% more popular on teams winning days than losing chicken burrito – 104% more popular on teams winning days than losing chicken tikka masala – 104% more popular on teams winning days than losing spaghetti and meatballs – 100% more popular on teams winning days than losing lamb kabob – 99% more popular on teams winning days than losing

University of Kansas

buffalo chicken wrap – 117% more popular on teams winning days than losing cheeseburger – 111% more popular on teams winning days than losing chips and guacamole – 98% more popular on teams winning days than losing orange chicken – 77% more popular on teams winning days than losing beef and broccoli – 76% more popular on teams winning days than losing potato wedges – 65% more popular on teams winning days than losing churro – 60% more popular on teams winning days than losing pork egg roll – 58% more popular on teams winning days than losing grilled cheese sandwich – 55% more popular on teams winning days than losing chicken taco – 55% more popular on teams winning days than losing

University of Michigan