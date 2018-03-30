BREAKING: Crews Working To Restore Power For Thousands In Delaware County
Filed Under:Burlington Police, Local TV, Riverfront Promenade

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who threw an elderly fisherman into the Delaware River in Burlington.

A 76-year-old man from Riverside suffered a fractured shoulder after being grabbed and thrown into the water while fishing at the Riverfront Promenade in Burlington on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. Witnesses and first responders were able to pull the man from the river. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center where he has since been released.

First Case Of Super-Resistant Gonorrhea Reported

Police say the suspect initially walked by the victim speaking to himself, and then later began yelling towards the river. Police say the suspect then came up from behind the victim, grabbed him and tossed him into the river.

The suspect then fled on foot towards Stacy Street.

The suspect, who authorities believe was suffering from a psychiatric crisis at the time of the incident, is described as a tall black male, between 20 to 30 years of age, with a thin build, wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and a tan jacket.

Police handed out notices to local residents in the Historic Yorkshire area and believe the suspect may live or be visiting the area.

Former Tutor: Foreign Exchange Student Charged In Delaware County School Threat Had ‘Unusual Ideas’ 

If you have any information about the suspect or incident, please call the City of Burlington Police Department at 609-386-0262.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch