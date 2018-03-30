BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who threw an elderly fisherman into the Delaware River in Burlington.

A 76-year-old man from Riverside suffered a fractured shoulder after being grabbed and thrown into the water while fishing at the Riverfront Promenade in Burlington on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. Witnesses and first responders were able to pull the man from the river. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center where he has since been released.

Police say the suspect initially walked by the victim speaking to himself, and then later began yelling towards the river. Police say the suspect then came up from behind the victim, grabbed him and tossed him into the river.

The suspect then fled on foot towards Stacy Street.

The suspect, who authorities believe was suffering from a psychiatric crisis at the time of the incident, is described as a tall black male, between 20 to 30 years of age, with a thin build, wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and a tan jacket.

Police handed out notices to local residents in the Historic Yorkshire area and believe the suspect may live or be visiting the area.

If you have any information about the suspect or incident, please call the City of Burlington Police Department at 609-386-0262.