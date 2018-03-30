Filed Under:Local TV, Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The pastors’ group Black Clergy of Philadelphia appealed to Temple University Friday to end their plan for a campus stadium.

Pastors and their supporters gathered outside Temple Performing Arts Center at Broad Street and Polett Walk.

Temple Releases Rendering Of Proposed Stadium In North Philly 

They said Temple founder Russell Conwell, himself a preacher, would not have wanted to override the neighborhood opposition to a stadium.

The protesters accused the university of selfishly putting money over neighbors.

Temple’s Proposed Football Stadium Appears Doomed Without City Council Support 

“They are crushing the spirit of their neighbors by trying to ram a stadium down the throats of its neighbors that for two years it has said it does not want,” said Rev. Dr. William B. Moore of Tenth Memorial Baptist Church.

Protesters of the plan say a stadium will overwhelm the neighborhood with congestion and traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch