PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The pastors’ group Black Clergy of Philadelphia appealed to Temple University Friday to end their plan for a campus stadium.

Pastors and their supporters gathered outside Temple Performing Arts Center at Broad Street and Polett Walk.

They said Temple founder Russell Conwell, himself a preacher, would not have wanted to override the neighborhood opposition to a stadium.

The protesters accused the university of selfishly putting money over neighbors.

“They are crushing the spirit of their neighbors by trying to ram a stadium down the throats of its neighbors that for two years it has said it does not want,” said Rev. Dr. William B. Moore of Tenth Memorial Baptist Church.

Protesters of the plan say a stadium will overwhelm the neighborhood with congestion and traffic.