PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —More details became available on how Temple’s new 35,000-seat multi-purpose stadium facility may impact the North Philadelphia neighborhood.

According to the university’s proposal, the facility would be built 25 feet below sidewalk level on two sides to avoid eclipsing the tops of neighboring row houses.

The school says they will not be buying any homes to make way for the project.

As for parking, the university says their 5,000 on-campus spots should take care of a sold-out game.