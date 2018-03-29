BREAKING: Sixers’ Joel Embiid Will Undergo Surgery Following Concussion
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —More details became available on how Temple’s new 35,000-seat multi-purpose stadium facility may impact the North Philadelphia neighborhood.

According to the university’s proposal, the facility would be built 25 feet below sidewalk level on two sides to avoid eclipsing the tops of neighboring row houses.

The school says they will not be buying any homes to make way for the project.

As for parking, the university says their 5,000 on-campus spots should take care of a sold-out game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch