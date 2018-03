PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young woman turns 18 and strikes it rich.

To celebrate her birthday Charlie Lagarde bought a bottle of sparkling wine and her first-ever lotto ticket at a Quebec convenience store.

She scratched off the ticket when she got home and discovered she had won the grand prize worth $1 million.

Instead of the lump sum, she chose the annuity option and will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of her life.